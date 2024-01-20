Second Covid-19 death in city this year

Mumbai: The city reported its second Covid-19 death of the year after a 61-year-old man from Andheri West, died on January 15. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health report, the senior citizen was admitted to a government hospital with fever, dry cough, and breathlessness on December 25. HT Image

“He tested positive for the virus on December 27, Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said. “He had hypertension and had an immunocompromised status for 10 years. His condition deteriorated and expired on Monday because of bacterial pneumonitis with sepsis with Covid-19 positive status.”

Earlier, a 52-year-old COVID-19-positive patient from Chembur passed away at a public hospital on January 5.

Meanwhile, the state reported 52 new cases on Friday and had 456 active cases.

Apart from registering two deaths, the city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases and has 128 active cases. According to Dr Shah, 50% of active cases are asymptomatic cases while the rest are symptomatic cases with mild symptoms, which recover within a few days.

According to the most recent genome sequencing report, 201 Covid-19 patients have been identified with the JN.1 sub-variant, with 15 cases traced to Mumbai. The overall count for JN.1 sub-variant cases in the state has reached 450, including 36 from Mumbai.

The state health department’s Covid-19 task force, formed on January 5, issued renewed guidelines stressing the importance of adhering to Covid-19 protocols. This includes the mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining proper cough and hand hygiene.

Senior health officials from the state health department have acknowledged the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, particularly those associated with the JN.1 subvariant. They, however, added that so far, the cases have exhibited milder symptoms, and the current data does not indicate a significant increase in hospital admissions.