Section 144 in Maharashtra: Where Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur stand in terms of Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose state has the highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed for the next 15 days, starting 8pm on Wednesday, in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose by 60,212 new cases, as announced by Uddhav Thackeray and according to a health department bulletin, there were 281 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 caseload and the death toll are at 3,519,208 and 58,526 respectively, the bulletin said.

Here is the current Covid-19 situation in three major districts of Maharashtra, which are also the worst-affected in the country:

Pune: Officially the worst-affected district in the country, Pune saw its infection tally rise by 10,019 cases mounting to 671,426, according to the health department. There were 53 related fatalities as well, taking the death toll to 8,682. Recovered and active cases, meanwhile, are at 544,576 and 118,168 respectively.

Mumbai: The state’s capital city saw 7873 new cases of the viral disease while 27 more people lost their lives. So far, 535,264 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, with 12,093 succumbing to the disease. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are 86,866 active cases in the metropolis, while 434,941 patients have been discharged after recovering.

Nagpur: As many as 6826 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagpur and 65 deaths were also recorded. With this, the infection tally of the city has reached 291,043 including 5903 deaths. Currently, there are 61,062 active cases in Nagpur with the corresponding figures for recoveries being 224,078.





Among other districts, Nashik, Latur, Aurangabad logged 8650, 5210 and 3333 new Covid-19 cases respectively. In Kolhapur, 1528 more people tested positive for the coronavirus disease, while there were 1430 such cases in Akola.

(With agency inputs)