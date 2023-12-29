Security alert at Thane synagogue after hoax bomb threat

THANE: In the wake of a minor blast at the Israeli embassy in Delhi, an email threatening to detonate explosives at the Gates of Heaven Synagogue near Thane Civil Hospital sent shockwaves through the Thane community. Though later revealed as a hoax, security measures have been intensified at the 144-year-old synagogue. HT Image

The Naupada police have filed a case against unidentified individuals responsible for the threatening email. Cyber experts are engaged in tracing the sender’s identity. The email, received on December 28 by the synagogue’s official email ID, claimed a bomb had been planted inside.

Sent from the email address @dead123123, the subject line read, ‘The bomb inside your synagogue.’ The threatening message stated, “I planted a bomb inside your synagogue. The explosives are well-planted and will go off soon. We will make sure you all are dead.” The synagogue authorities discovered the email on December 29, prompting an immediate response to the Naupada police.

Due to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, security agencies took the threat seriously. The synagogue, located in the Charai area, witnessed heightened security measures, including road closures and a search by a bomb detection and disposal squad. After confirming the email as a hoax, normalcy was restored.

Approximately 600 Jewish residents in the Thane area, out of around 6,500 in the country, are served by the synagogue. This incident marks the second threatening message received by the community in the past decade. Senior police inspector R Kshirsagar said, “The crime branch and cyber department are investigating the source of the threatening email. A case has been registered in Naupada police station against an unknown person.”