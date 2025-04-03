Security guard drunk-dials police control room and threatens to bomb

MUMBAI: The police control room received a call on Tuesday night from a man claiming to be the brother of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, and abused the policemen. He also threatened to blow up the police control room. The Mulund police later picked him up from Thane for interrogation (Shutterstock)

The control room quickly alerted the senior police officers, who began tracing the caller’s last location near the Mulund Railway Station. The caller was identified as Piyush Shukla, 28, a security guard residing in Thane. The Navghar and Mulund police stations were informed, and they formed several teams to search him. The Mulund police later picked him up from Thane for interrogation.

Shukla was drunk and roaming around Mulund Railway Station when he made the call, said police. “He was so drunk that he was not able to walk straight. So, some Railway Protection Force personnel took him out of the station and asked him to go home. At this, he got angry and called the police control room from his mobile phone around 1.30am. He began abusing the policeman who received his call. He then threatened to blow up the control room, claiming that he was Ajmal Kasab’s brother,” said an officer.

After interrogation, the police learnt that he was angry with them after being kicked out of the station, and was also under distress over a family conflict. Shukla came to the city a few years ago from his native place in Uttar Pradesh and resides in Thane. The police issued a notice to him to appear at the station when required and let him go.