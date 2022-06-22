Sena allies on wait-and-watch mode; Pawar dubs it ‘internal matter’

Mumbai: As the Shiv Sena struggles to diffuse the split attempted by Eknath Shinde, ruling allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are watching the situation closely. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is of the view that it is an internal matter of Shiv Sena and any direct interference by them may turn Shinde more hostile.

Pawar, who was in Delhi to discuss the name of a joint candidate of the opposition parties for the upcoming presidential election, returned to the city in the evening through a private flight along with senior party MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. He held a party meeting at his South Mumbai residence Silver Oak.

“Going by the understanding between MVA allies, CM’s post is with Sena, Dy CM with NCP and other important portfolios with Congress. This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever Sena leadership will decide we are with them. We don’t think there is any need for change in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government,” Pawar said in his media interaction in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

“It will be inappropriate to take any action until we are not informed about the issue by Shiv Sena and what needs to be done,” the veteran leader said when asked if NCP is with Sena.

Pawar also expressed confidence in sailing through the tough times. “Pawar saheb believes that Shinde may turn more hostile if found direct interference by us. Hence, it will be better to wait and watch the situation. At the same time, we will remain open for deliberations and ideas to come out of the situation,” said an NCP functionary, privy to the development.

During a similar situation in 2019, NCP leaders were the ones who spoke to Ajit Pawar and convinced him to to the party, he added.

NCP has directed the MLAs not to leave Mumbai in any case.

Before that, senior leaders from Congress and NCP such as Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Sunil Kedar, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil met chief minister Uddhav to discuss the new political crisis following Shinde’s rebel.

CM Thackeray informed them about the number of MLAs who could not be contacted and the measures they are planning to take to get back in complete control of the party.

Congress also seems to agree with NCP on the matter. “The responsibility of keeping their flock together was with the concerned parties. It is up to the Shiv Sena to decide. We are in a wait-and-watch situation at the moment,” said a Congress minister.

“The chief minister informed us about the current situation and interaction he had with Eknath Shinde. CM also told us that they still have a majority of MLAs with him. We are monitoring the situation,” said Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat.

A group of NCP legislators also visited Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and met Aaditya Thackeray to extend their support as part of the ruling allies. The group includes Rohit Pawar, Atul Benke, Prajakt Tanpure, Sanjay Mama Shinde, Anna Bansode, Indraneel Naik, Amol Mitkari and Sanjay Daund.

“Don’t know what is going on. The situation will clear by the evening,” Supriya Sule told reporters.

