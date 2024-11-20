Sena MLA Suhas Kande threatens to murder independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal

Mumbai: In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande allegedly threatened independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal with death during a confrontation over accusations of voter fraud in the Nandgaon assembly constituency. Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Bhujbal, acting on information about alleged bogus voting, arrived with police at Kande's Gurukul college campus where voters were reportedly being concealed. The encounter quickly devolved into a heated verbal altercation between the two camps.

As police attempted to intervene, Kande, in full view of law enforcement and media, allegedly threatened Bhujbal, stating in Marathi, "Tujha murder fix aahe aaj" (your murder is fixed today). The threat was captured on video.

The confrontation highlights the increasingly bitter battle within Maharashtra's ruling alliance. Kande, who represents the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, defeated Pankaj Bhujbal, Sameer's cousin, in the 2019 election. Sameer Bhujbal, despite his position as Mumbai president of the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of Mahayuti, has entered the race as an independent candidate.

Bhujbal has initiated legal proceedings against Kande over the threat. Police authorities are processing the complaint.

Kande, however, said the incident was misrepresented. According to him, Bhujbal's supporters attempted to restrain a few sugarcane cutters in Nandgaon from voting, prompting a scuffle among the two camps. “I did not name Sameer Bhujbal. I only warned those fighting to stop, as it would result in someone's death,” he said.