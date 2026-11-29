Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT), which has three MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, has issued a whip to its legislators, asking them to remain present at the Parliamentary Party Office on Sunday at 4pm. Sena (UBT) whip asks all MPs to be present in Delhi

The meeting has been convened to deliberate upon the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, scheduled to be taken up during the forthcoming special session of Parliament on November 30, and to discuss the party’s strategy, position and articulation on the same. In view of the importance and urgency of the matters to be discussed, the presence of every member is strictly mandatory and no member shall remain absent without prior permission from the undersigned, the notice signed by Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai said.

Any failure to comply with the three-line whip, including absence from the aforesaid meeting without prior permission shall be viewed seriously and may render the concerned member liable to disciplinary action, including proceedings under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, subject to the applicable constitutional and legal provisions, the notice said.

Earlier this year, six Shiv Sena (UBT) had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.