Senior citizen dies after being knocked down by delivery person

A 19-year-old delivery driver, Hirsha Pujari, was booked for fatally hitting 64-year-old Saroli Singh in Chandivali, Mumbai, due to reckless driving.
MUMBAI: Police have booked a 19-year-old delivery person for running over and killing a senior citizen with his two-wheeler at Chandivali on Sunday.
Around 6.30pm, the accused, Hirsha Pujari, knocked down Saroli Singh, 64, with his vehicle near Nahar Amrit Shakti Complex in Chandivali. She was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar by people who witnessed it. Her neighbour called her son, Sonu, a cab driver, informing him of the accident.
The police have registered an FIR against the teenager for rash driving and negligence. They said that the impact caused her to bleed from her nose and mouth.
