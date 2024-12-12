Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Senior citizen dies after being knocked down by delivery person

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 06:56 AM IST

A 19-year-old delivery driver, Hirsha Pujari, was booked for fatally hitting 64-year-old Saroli Singh in Chandivali, Mumbai, due to reckless driving.

MUMBAI: Police have booked a 19-year-old delivery person for running over and killing a senior citizen with his two-wheeler at Chandivali on Sunday.

Senior citizen dies after being knocked down by delivery person
Senior citizen dies after being knocked down by delivery person

Around 6.30pm, the accused, Hirsha Pujari, knocked down Saroli Singh, 64, with his vehicle near Nahar Amrit Shakti Complex in Chandivali. She was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar by people who witnessed it. Her neighbour called her son, Sonu, a cab driver, informing him of the accident.

The police have registered an FIR against the teenager for rash driving and negligence. They said that the impact caused her to bleed from her nose and mouth.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On