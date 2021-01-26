IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai

While Sena said it didn’t want to break Covid-19 rules, its senior leaders were at an inauguration in Kalyan where scores had gathered
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST

Even as senior leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, joined the farmers’ protest at Azad Maidan on Monday, the Sena merely extended token support by sending Rahul Londhe, its youth wing functionary, as the party’s representative.

Backing the farmers’ protests in New Delhi for the past two months, the Sena had extended support to the farmers’ march from Nashik and other parts of the state to Mumbai to protest against the Central government’s three farm laws. Ajit Nawale, Maharashtra general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, had said that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray would remain present at the public meeting. Instead, the Thackeray scion and Maharashtra minister was in Kalyan, about 60km from Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, to inaugurate a rail overbridge. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the overbridge via video-conferencing from Matoshree, his residence in Bandra East. “We support their show of solidarity. But we still need to be careful about Covid, not just for us or the city, but even for the farmers who have assembled there,” said a senior Sena leader.

Another leader indicated the party did not wish to be viewed as the one breaching the government-laid rules of no public gatherings during the pandemic. Ironically, Aaditya, urban development minister Eknath Shinde and Sena MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the government function in Kalyan, where hundreds had gathered.

Speaking at the inauguration, when the protest at Azad Maidan was on, Thackeray said, “I humbly appeal to all political parties and leaders to avoid large-scale rallies, agitations and protests. Ending Covid is not in our hands, but at least let us not be Covid spreaders.”

Thackeray, however, clarified the Shiv Sena fully supports the farmers. “From the MVA, Pawar saheb is leading it and the chief minister is speaking about it. However, even after 60 days, the union government has not yielded to the demands of the farmers. You [the media] should ask these questions,” Thackeray told reporters.

Sena leaders Sanjay Raut was unavailable for comment despite several attempts. Sena MP and spokesperson Arvind Sawant said he was out of Mumbai.

When the three farm bills were passed in Parliament, the Sena, which has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, had backed the Bills. But later it walked out of Rajya Sabha when the Bills came up for voting. The Congress and NCP, its allies in Maharashtra, opposed the Bills in both the Houses. “The Sena doesn’t have any cohesive thinking on economy policy, or on agriculture or industries. They only make general statements and this has been since the time of Bal Thackeray,” said Prakash Bal, political analyst.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
(Right) Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The bench directed Dasgupta to prepare a compilation of the relevant portions of the charge sheet and submit it to the court before the next hearing scheduled on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s only existing cyber police station is at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Each of these cyber police stations will be located in five policing regions of the city, said joint commissioner of police (CP) (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil. Chief minister Uddhav Thackerey will inaugurate the stations at DB Marg police station on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
NCP leader Sharad Pawar and ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Jitendra Awhad, along with other leaders, at the protest site. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
mumbai news

Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
While Sena said it didn’t want to break Covid-19 rules, its senior leaders were at an inauguration in Kalyan where scores had gathered
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested purported drug dealer Arif Bhujwala from Raigad in connection with the south Mumbai-based racket busted by the agency. so far, five people have been arrested in the bust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The teachers and non-teaching staff in the state participated in the farmers march on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In a joint statement, the teachers have highlighted how NEP violates the constitutional mandates of the reservation policy and Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday at 283, after two days of very poor air. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The city woke up to a chilly Monday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this year. Earlier, on January 16, a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees was recorded at Santacruz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
NHSRCL displays a replica of the bullet train during the Magnetic Maharashtra summit at BKC in 2018. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier questioned if the bullet train project was of any benefit to the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
Work in progress for Metro-7 which is set to be operational by May this year. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A major line that will ease commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), is expected to be completed by December 2024, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement issued on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bhushan Koyande)
(Bhushan Koyande)
mumbai news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Pawar took on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not meeting the agitating farmers, saying that the latter had time to meet actor Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Maharashtra added 1,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,010,948. Mumbai, meanwhile, added 348 new cases to take its tally to 306,398
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
Karad Municipal School recently held a meeting with parents of students about schools reopening.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Schools said that as opposed to the initial resistance from parents before schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, parents are now getting comfortable with the idea of schools reopening, and added that they are expecting a good attendance from the first week itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Farmers march towards Raj Bhavan from Azad Maidan, to meet the governor on Monday. Later, they were stopped by the police at Dhobhi Talao. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws

By Eeshanpriya MS and Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Travel for long distances to reach Azad Maidan on foot to show their support to farmers’ agitation in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A medic prepares to administer Covishield vaccine shot to a healthcare worker at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Following a proposal of private hospitals that was submitted last week, BMC may allow beneficiaries in the second and third phase to be vaccinated in their hospital premises under the supervision of civic officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials on Monday regarding resuming local train services for general public. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with key officials from the government, railways, municipal corporations and health department to take stock of the situation. The government is expected to allow the general public to take local trains in limited time slots beginning from non-peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilip Chhabria has already been arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged car finance racket in December 2020. (HT FILE)
Dilip Chhabria has already been arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged car finance racket in December 2020. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police registered yet another first information report (FIR) against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based businessman to the tune of over 22 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP