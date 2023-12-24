close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Sessions court denies pre-arrest bail to BARC officer accused of duping jobseeker of 64 lakh

Sessions court denies pre-arrest bail to BARC officer accused of duping jobseeker of 64 lakh

ByRutuja Gaidhani
Dec 24, 2023 07:36 AM IST

A government servant at BARC, Trombay, has been denied anticipatory bail after being accused of duping jobseekers of ₹64 lakh.

MUMBAI: The sessions court recently denied the anticipatory bail application of a 56-year-old government servant working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Trombay, who has been accused of misusing his position and duping jobseeker of 64 lakh.

HT Image
HT Image

“It is well settled that socio-economic offences constitute a class apart and need to be visited with a different approach in the matter of bail. Usually, a socio-economic offence has deep-rooted conspiracies affecting the moral fibre of the society and causing irreparable harm, hence, needs to be considered seriously,” observed the court, while rejecting the pre-arrest bail plea of Subhashchand Katoch.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the prosecution, the accused, Katoch, in July 2023, assured the complainant Raja Karale and other unemployed youngsters that he will provide them jobs in BARC and the Railway. Happy and satisfied by his promises, Karale, like others, was ready to pay him the amount he demanded.

It was the contention of the complainant that Katoch took 64 lakh from him and his relatives. While taking the money, he assured them that they would receive appointment letters soon. However, the complainant claimed to have not received any appointment letter even after five months of the said application. Subsequently, when Karale was unable to get any clarification on the matter from Katoch, he approached the Trombay Police Station and filed a complaint against the accused.

Katoch was asked to attend the police station on July 2, 2023; however, it was later realized in the reply of the investigating officer that there was no crime registered against Katoch yet, which the court termed as another ground for rejecting his pre-arrest bail.

“In my view, since crime is not registered against the accused, there is no apprehension of the arrest of the accused. Therefore, he cannot be granted anticipatory bail. In addition to that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary. Considering the nature of the offence and role played by the accused, I am of the view that the accused is not entitled for anticipatory bail,” said additional sessions judge A S Salgar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out