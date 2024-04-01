Seven arrested for creating fake website to sell IPL tickets

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the South Cyber police arrested a group of seven persons who allegedly created a fake website similar to ‘BookMyShow.com’, and began selling fake tickets for all 10 franchise teams participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 Tournament. ‘BookMyshow.com’ is an authorised online ticket seller for Mumbai Indians and three other IPL teams. Crowd during match thirty seven of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 6th May 2018. Photo by: Sandeep Shetty /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

According to the police, a written application was submitted by a senior office-bearer of BookMyShow.com, and the case was registered on March 29 at the South Cyber police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and forgery, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against unknown people. The accused allegedly made fake tickets for IPL 2024 matches and sold them online, claiming the tickets were genuine.

During investigation, it was discovered that the fake portal was designed by an accused in Saudi Arabia and the server was stationed in Hong Kong. The police then began investigating the payment gateway, and found that the payments were deposited in the State Bank of India’s Kamrej branch in Surat in the account of ‘AK Enterprises’.

A police team from CIU identified the proprietor of AK Enterprises, visited Surat and arrested him. During interrogation, he confessed that he had handed over his bank account to a person who paid him ₹50,000 for the operation, said a police official.

The arrested accused are identified as Khusal Rameshbhai Dobaria, 24, Bhargav Kishorbhai Board, 22, web developer Uttam Mansukhbhai Bhimani, 21, mobile app developer Jasmin Girdharbhai Pithani, 22, Himmat Rameshbhai Antala, 35, Nikunj Bhupatbhai Khimani, 27, and Arvindbhai Amritlal Chotalia, 25. All the accused are residents of Surat and were brought to Mumbai on March 31. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody till April 3.

During investigation, it was found that Board and Pithani had helped Dobaria and the other accused and provided the bank account and the mobile number connected to the account. Bhimani developed the web page. Khimani and Chotalia withdrew money from the ATM, and Antala received the cash from Chotalia. Dobaria deposited the scam money in the bank account, which was withdrawn in cash, said a crime branch officer who was part of the probe.