MUMBAI: Seven minor boys, aged between 14 and 15 years, have been detained by the police for allegedly attacking an e-commerce delivery boy and his brother, an auto-rickshaw driver, who came to help him, over a petty squabble on Saturday. One of the minor boys was previously booked in two cases of voluntarily causing grievous hurt. All the minor accused have been sent to the Dongri Correctional Home. Seven minor boys booked for stabbing a man

According to the Bhandup police, the incident took place on Saturday when Abdul Haji Sahad, a delivery boy, was being beaten by young boys opposite the Pramod Mahajan Garden on Nityanjali road in Bhandup. Abdul Haji called his brother, Abdul Razzak Shaikh, an auto rickshaw driver, to inform him that he was being assaulted by a group of youth. When he arrived, the boys told him that they assaulted Abdul Haji because he pushed one of the boys first. When Abdul Razzak suggested it might have been accidental, the boys began to attack him too.

“One of the minors, who is just 15 years old, removed a knife and stabbed Abdul Haji,” said the police officer from Bhandup police station. The minor who stabbed stays in Bhandup and has a history of offences like causing grievous hurt, added the officer.

Abdul Haji was rushed to nearby Mulund General Hospital but the doctors advised him to be admitted at Sion hospital, where he is currently being treated for stab wounds on the chest.

A case has been registered against the minors under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 189 (1) (unlawful assembly) and 190 (joint liability) under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We detained all the seven minor boys and have send them to Dongri Correction Home, one of them has history of previous offence and all are aged between 14 to 15 years of age,” said the police officer.