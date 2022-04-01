Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday.
The combing operation was undertaken by 290 police officers of different ranks and 1,519 constables on the order of Thane police commissioner.
The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Apart from that, a total of 1,627 were booked for traffic violations in which 47 were for drink and drive, 312 auto drivers for driving without uniforms, 597 for riding without helmets, 126 for jumping signal, 186 for not wearing seatbelts and 28 for talking on mobile while driving.
Ashok Morale, Additional Commissioner, Crime, Thane said, “The all-out combing operation initiated by Thane police is an initiative to check the rising criminal activities in the area. We have involved not only the crime branch but all the zonal police stations and traffic police from various areas for this operation. The target areas for us were shanties, dilapidated buildings, lodges, hotels, dhabas, pubs, railway stations and many other places that can be possible hideouts for the accused.”
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
