Severed head of woman found in drain; Thane police launch probe

The severed head of a woman was found in a drain in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, after which police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. The head was sent to the hospital for examination, along with the metal jewellery found with it. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238(destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.(Representational Image)

On Saturday, some passersby spotted the chopped head of an unidentified woman, around the age of 25-30 years, lying in the drain near a slaughterhouse on Idgah Road in Thane’s Bhiwandi area around 11:30 am, news agency PTI reported

After that, they alerted the police, who reached the spot and found the severed head with metal jewellery in the nose and ears. The head, along with the jewellery, was sent to the hospital for further examination, an official from the Bhiwandi police control room told PTI.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 103(1)(murder) and 238(destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are still investigating the matter.

In a similar incident in Hyderabad this month, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and cut her body into pieces at their home in Telangana’s Mediapally. He severed her head, hands and legs and disposed of some of the body parts in the Musi River. He packed the body parts separately in small plastic bags and went to the river three times to throw them away.

Earlier this month, a stray dog was caught carrying a severed head of an unidentified baby in Patiala’s premier government hospital. Authorities at the hospital immediately clarified that no baby was missing from the ward.

On August 9, a passerby noticed a dog carrying a severed human arm in its mouth in a village around 100 km away from Bengaluru city. The incident occurred near the Kora. As the local authorities were alerted, initial investigations found that human body parts had been dispersed across five different locations within a 3-kilometre span.