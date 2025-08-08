In grim discovery, human remains found scattered across Tumakuru; Investigation underway: Report

A routine Thursday morning took a terrifying turn near Chimpaganahalli village after a passerby witnessed a disturbing sight — a stray dog carrying what appeared to be a severed human arm in its mouth. The incident occurred near the Koratagere-Kolala stretch, leaving locals in shock and prompting authorities to launch an urgent investigation. Preliminary investigations hint that the victim was a woman.(Pexel)

According to initial investigations, the man who spotted the dog was momentarily stunned before alerting emergency services through the 112 helpline. The call marked the beginning of a grim discovery that unfolded in Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara’s own constituency, The Times of India reported.

Responding teams were met with a chilling scene. Human body parts had been dispersed across five different locations within a 3-kilometre span — including two arms, two palms, parts of intestines, and a decomposing mass of flesh. However, the head remained missing, raising further questions about the nature of the crime.

Sources within the police department stated that the remains seemed to have been abandoned recently, although the level of decomposition suggested that the body had been exposed for a few days. A senior officer on the case confirmed that the body parts were in varying degrees of decay and said he believed the incident may have occurred earlier this week.

A forensic team was immediately dispatched from Bengaluru, alongside canine units, to assist in gathering clues from the multiple scenes. While preliminary investigations hint that the victim was a woman, conclusive identification will depend on results from bone and tissue analysis.

Police have expanded their search, issuing alerts to nearby districts including Bengaluru, Ramanagar, and Chikkaballapur. Authorities are now cross-referencing recent missing person reports in hopes of tracing the victim’s identity and piecing together how the crime unfolded.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the search continues for further evidence.