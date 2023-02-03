Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sewri resident tries to extort 1 crore from developer; booked

Sewri resident tries to extort 1 crore from developer; booked

Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Mumbai: An extortion case was registered against a Sewri resident for allegedly trying to extort 1 crore from Rubberwala Developers by threatening to defame him on social media.

The complainant Vishal Nangre 40, an employee of Rubberwala Developers, lodged a police complaint on behalf of his employer on Wednesday against Sayed Nabi Gaibushah alias Nabi Shah, 55, a resident of Sewri Cross Road.

According to the police complaint, the complainant developer is after all legal compliances developing a piece of land near Iklaq Society in Sewri. The accused claimed that his sister was a project-affected person and shall be compensated. But, as per the complainant’s claim Shah’s sister, who has a shop and a house at the site, was declared ineligible by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Assuming that his sister incurred losses because of Rubberwala Developers and Royal Builder, angry Shah had been inciting local people against the developer and spreading false information since 2019 on WhatsApp and YouTube and defaming the developer, stated the police complaint.

The complainant had also said that a civil court had also ordered Shah not to spread any defamatory information about the developer, despite that Shah allegedly tried to defame the developer and allegedly demanded 1 Crore extortion money from him for not doing so. The developer then decided to file a police complaint.

Shah has been booked by the police under sections 384 (extortion), 500 (criminal defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said an officer from the RAK marg police station.

