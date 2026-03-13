MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the continued presence of a sexual harassment accused former president of the Mixed Martial Arts India (MMAI) federation at sporting events, saying parents would be reluctant to send their daughters to events where a person facing such accusations was present. Sexual abuse accused MMAI ex-prez must stay away from sporting events: HC

“If the office-bearers have this sort of credentials, which parent of a girl athlete will send their daughter to the event? Who will want your sight at the event,” a division bench of justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri said.

The former MMAI president must withdraw himself from such events “till the order is decided” and “there should not be one more addition to the list of victims”, the judges said.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a female athlete in July 2025. The complainant alleged that the accused, who was then the MMAI president, had called her to his hotel room and sexually harassed her in November 2023 while they were on an overseas tour for the International Mixed Martial Arts Judge/ referee examination.

Following the allegations, the MMAI filed a petition in the high court, seeking recognition from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well as a stay on the recognition granted to a rival federation, the Mixed Martial Arts Sports Federation of India (MMASFI). The high court subsequently observed that while it would take some time to decide on recognition of the federations, the victim had “suffered great anguish”; it accepted the MMAI’s statement that the president would step down from his position.

During the hearing on Thursday, the MMAI denied the allegations levelled by the athlete and clarified that the former president had already stepped down from his position. The official had never agreed to “disassociate” himself from the sporting events, the MMAI said.

The court, however, warned the former MMAI president, saying, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and 20 seconds to destroy it. How could you indulge in these things?”

The court directed the MMAI and the former president to file separate affidavits within five days, confirming that he had stepped down from his position. It also accepted the MMAI’s position that the former president had only agreed to step down and not dissociate from sporting events.