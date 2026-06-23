Shadow of Op Tiger: Four Sena (UBT) legislators skip party meeting

Mumbai: Even as six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, four Sena (UBT) legislators skipped an urgent meeting convened by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, giving further grist to speculations about ‘Operation Tiger’ – the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) bid to engineer defections from opposition parties in Maharashtra – spreading to state politics. 21 out of 25 Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs attended the meeting at party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence on Monday (PTI)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 members in the legislative assembly and five members in the legislative council. The four legislators who skipped the meeting on Monday were Wani (Yavatmal) MLA Sanjay Derkar, Parbhani MLA Rahul Patil and Kalina MLA Sanjay Potnis and legislative council member Sunil Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai said that all four legislators had informed the party about pre-scheduled commitments. “For instance, Rahul Patil could not come for the meeting as counting was underway in Parbhani for the legislative council elections,” Sardesai told reporters in Mumbai.

The development came amid speculations that Operation Tiger could spill over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well, with the Shinde-led Sena claiming that several Sena (UBT) corporators were in touch with them and considering a switch. Like in the case of the six out of nine MPs who defected, the rebel corporators comprise more than two-thirds of the Sena (UBT)’s strength in the civic body, at 65, effectively escaping disqualification under anti-defection law, the Shinde-led Sena has claimed.

Legislators who attended Monday’s meeting in Matoshree said on condition of anonymity that Thackeray urged the lawmakers to stay united and step up their presence in the legislative assembly, as Sena (UBT) was the largest party in the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) bloc with 20 MLAs.

He warned that attempts would be made to lure them, and expressed regret over the MPs’ defection, saying they had sold their loyalty.

‘’They (Shinde-led Sena and BJP) are repeatedly trying to damage our party, but we will continue our fight. Reasons cited by the MPs for defection such as (lack of) development work in their constituencies are not true,’’ one of the attendees quoted Thackeray saying.

The Sena (UBT) will soon start the legal process before the Lok Sabha speaker and in court, seeking disqualification of the rebel MPs, party sources said.

Tour of defected MPs’ seats

Sena (UBT) sources said Thackeray would tour the Lok Sabha constituencies of MPs who had defected from June 27-29. On June 27, he will visit Yavatmal-Washim, the constituency of Sanjay Deshmukh, followed by Hingoli, the constituency of Nagesh Ashtikar. On June 28, he will tour Parbhani, the constituency of Sanjay Jadhav, followed by Dharashiv, the constituency of Om Raje Nimbalkar. On June 29, he will visit Shirdi, the constituency of Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

“During the tour, Thackeray will talk to party workers and local leaders and try to retain them,” said a Sena (UBT) functionary.

On Monday, the party expelled Krishna Ashtikar, son of the defected Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, for anti-party activities. Krishna was the MVA candidate for the legislative council poll held on June 18. After his father Nagesh Ashtikar expressed willingness to switch sides in the run-up to the poll, Sena (UBT) leaders had slammed his son Krushna for supporting his father while pretending he was with the party and urged MVA corporators not to vote for him.

Meanwhile, the MVA has convened an urgent meeting of its legislators on Wednesday, which will be addressed by Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal. The meeting holds significance owing to speculations about attempts under Operation Tiger to engineer defections in opposition parties other than the Sena (UBT).