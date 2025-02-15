Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to expedite the implementation of the three new criminal laws across police commissionerates in the state. Shah asks Maha govt to swiftly implement new criminal laws

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Delhi, Shah, in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasised the need to improve the conviction rate in serious crimes carrying a punishment of more than seven years. He urged the state to raise this rate to over 90% from the current around 50% by establishing a model Directorate of Prosecution in line with the new legal framework.

The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively. These laws came into effect on July 1 last year.

Shah underscored the importance of regular monitoring, suggesting that the chief minister should conduct a bi-weekly review of the implementation process, while the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) should carry out weekly assessments.

Shah directed senior police officials to closely monitor cases of organised crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent any misuse of relevant legal provisions. He also proposed integrating technology into law enforcement, advocating for the use of video conferencing for recording evidence in prisons, government hospitals, banks, and forensic science laboratories (FSLs).

Shah called for the adoption of CCTNS 2.0 and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System 2.0 (ICJS), which would enable seamless transfer of FIRs between states. Additionally, he urged police stations to ensure that information about individuals in custody is made available via an electronic dashboard.

Highlighting the importance of forensic science in criminal investigations, Shah stressed the need for better internet connectivity in police stations and the deployment of forensic mobile vans in every police sub-division. He directed the Maharashtra government to recruit forensic experts and promptly fill vacancies in the forensic department. Furthermore, he recommended integrating the state’s fingerprint identification system with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Shah also called for the establishment of a system to return recovered property to rightful owners as per the provisions of the new criminal laws. Additionally, he stressed the need to make police stations more aesthetically appealing, reinforcing a professional and approachable law enforcement environment.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the central and state governments, who reviewed various aspects of law enforcement, including policing, prosecution, judicial processes, and forensic advancements in Maharashtra.