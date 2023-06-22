‘Agriculturalist’ Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, buys farmland in Alibaug for 12.91 crore

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is set to make her film debut soon, has purchased farm land in Thal village in Alibaug for ₹12.91 crore. Interestingly, the registration documents describe Suhana Khan as an “agriculturist”. Suhana Khan and actor-father Shah Rukh Khan.

The transaction registered on June 1 shows that 1.5-acre agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures on it has been purchased. A stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh was paid by Suhana, the registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com showed. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents.

The property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, on which SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber are directors.

Thal village is located a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly owns a sea-facing property in Thal, with a swimming pool and a helipad. He had thrown a lavish 52nd birthday bash at the bungalow.

Suhana, 23, signed her first brand endorsement in April this year with a cosmetic giant. She is scheduled to make her film debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. Suhana, who graduated from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK, completed her acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022.

Several Mumbai celebrities have vacation homes in coastal Alibaug including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and industrialist Gautam Singhania. Connectivity to Alibaug improved after Ro-Ro and speed boats connected Mumbai to Alibaug. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link sea bridge connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will further improve the road connectivity to Alibaug.