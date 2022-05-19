Shahpur resident helps resolve water problems of a hamlet by digging borewell
When Baban Harne, 42, a resident of Changyacha Pada village of Shahpur, saw women from a nearby tribal hamlet walking two kilometres uphill to fill a bucket of water, he decided to take concrete steps to resolve water problems in the area.
Roping in a women self-help group, Harne dug a borewell at Karpatwadi pada to provide them a permanent solution for their water problems. He also installed a water tank connected to the borewell in the same hamlet from where the villagers can fill water.
The women self-help group would maintain the water tank and also pay electricity charges used for the water pump to draw water from well to the tank. More than 60 families residing in Karpatwadi have now benefitted from this water tank and borewell, and no longer have to walk long distances to fill water.
Harne said, “After I saw those women walking with heavy buckets of water up the hill, I was moved and brought a borewell expert to check if we can dig one for the hamlet. Such initiatives need to be taken by the Zilla Parishad. Instead of waiting for them, we took help from the Karpatwadi villagers and dug a borewell within four days and spent ₹1.20 lakh on it.”
He said that it merely required some willpower to work. “After digging the borewell, the women from the hamlet volunteered to manage the maintenance and the electric charges.”
Kisan Wagh Grampanchayat members said, “We stay at the hill. To get water from the well available nearby, we had to get down and climb up with heavy buckets every day. Some of the children suffered stomach ailments due to lack of drinking water. We are not experts, therefore we didn’t know about borewell. Now that we have got one, we will take care of it by not wasting the water.”
Deputy engineer water department of ZP, Vikas Jadhav, said, “We had dug the borewell in that area but it dried out in a year. Our new water project ‘Bahuli’ will get finalised soon and Karpatwadi is included in this project. Their problem will be resolved in the next two years.”
-
Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage
Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.
-
Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
-
Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station
The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night. The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.
-
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
-
2,000 more security personnel in Punjab, says CM Mann after meeting with Shah
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed across Punjab to boost the security of the state. The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.
