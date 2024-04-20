 Shahu Maharaj declares ₹343 cr assets, Udayanraje Bhosale ₹226 cr | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
Shahu Maharaj declares 343 cr assets, Udayanraje Bhosale 226 cr

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 20, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, who is contesting from Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate, has declared assets worth around ₹343 crore with all the immovable assets possessed by him is inherited property

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, who is contesting from Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate, has declared assets worth around 343 crore. This includes movable and immovable properties in the name of his wife Yadnasenaraje and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). His election affidavit filed recently revealed that all the immovable assets possessed by him is inherited property worth over 150 crore.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj

He is not the only Shivaji family member who is contesting the general elections from Maharashtra. Udayanraje Bhosale, another descendant of Shivaji Maharaj who is contesting from Satara as a BJP nominee, has declared assets worth 226 crore. He has also declared liabilities worth over 2.44 crore in the form of loans. Among that is a car loan of 31.64 lakh.

Shahu Maharaj, who belongs to the erstwhile ruling family of Kolhapur, owns a palace in Kolhapur city spread over 65,614 square feet, another residential property at Radhanagari (Kolhapur) of 5.73 lakh square feet. His wife owns a bungalow named Champak, which is of 20,632 square feet.

Shahu Maharaj has no criminal cases or financial liability such as debt or loan in his name. He has a life insurance policy worth 75 lakh.

Meanwhile, Bhosale owns huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties worth 189.80 crore. His wife Damayantiraje possesses assets worth 5.09 crore, son own property worth 18.89 lakh and daughter 22.22 lakh, states the election affidavit filed by him on Thursday.

Bhosale, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, will be contesting against NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde from Satara seat that falls in Western Maharashtra region. He has declared inherited property worth 148.72 crore and total immovable property worth 172.49 crore which includes commercial assets, agricultural plots and non-agricultural properties spread in different areas of the state such as Satara, Solapur, Pune and among others. His wife owns property in North Goa and a Volkswagen Polo car. Construction work has been going on since 2010 at their palace, Jal Mandir at Shukrawar Peth in Kolhapur.

    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

