Sharad Pawar slams BJP for misuse of power, says it’s time for its ouster

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misuse of power, and said that it was time to dethrone it. He was addressing NCP leaders and workers at the party’s Mumbai office on Sunday. HT Image

“The BJP government has been misusing its power grossly. Since realising that it cannot conquer Delhi, the government has started misusing power against the opposition. Two to three ministers of the Kejriwal government have been put behind bars, an MP has been imprisoned for no fault. Kejriwal’s residence was raided. It is time for a collective strength to oust this government, and the INDIA combine is doing just that. The BJP is in power in a few states; in some of which, it has come to power by breaking other parties. Barring a few states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (UP), the party is not in power. The elections to five states next month will further reduce the party footprint,” Sharad Pawar said.

He slammed the Eknath Shinde-led state government and said, “How can you expect better law and order if the government is recruiting police on a contract basis for 11 months. There cannot be safeguarding of reservation if the police and government employees are appointed on a contract basis. The state government admitted in the state assembly that 19,553 girls and women went missing from the state in just a few months. This is the state of law and order in Maharashtra.”

Regarding a faction of NCP leaders having moved the Supreme Court (SC) and Election Commission of India (ECI) to stake claim on the party and its symbol, Sharad Pawar said, “We have been fighting a legal battle but it will be proved in the near future that our party has a place in the minds and hearts of the people. I am sure it will be proved sooner or later. Our stand is based on ideology and truth and it will be endorsed by the people.”

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP appointed former Mumbai corporator, Rakhi Jadhav, as its Mumbai chief to replace MLA Nawab Malik, who has recently been released on bail in a money laundering case. Jadhav is a three-term corporator from Ghatkopar, and was group leader of the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

