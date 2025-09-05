Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Sheena Bora murder trial: CBI court concludes testimony of Indrani’s daughter Vidhie

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:28 am IST

Vidhie, 28, who was listed as a key prosecution witness, surprised the court on Wednesday by contradicting the prosecution’s version. She testified that Rahul Mukerjea — Indrani’s stepson and Sheena’s boyfriend — had told her in 2015 that Sheena was with him even after the date of the alleged murder

MUMBAI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday completed the testimony of Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, in the Sheena Bora murder case.

According to the prosecution, Sheena Bora — Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship — was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, with the help of Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai. The case surfaced only in August 2015, when Rai was arrested by Khar police for possession of an illegal firearm and allegedly confessed to his role in the killing during interrogation.

Vidhie, 28, who was listed as a key prosecution witness, surprised the court on Wednesday by contradicting the prosecution’s version. She testified that Rahul Mukerjea — Indrani’s stepson and Sheena’s boyfriend — had told her in 2015 that Sheena was with him even after the date of the alleged murder. She added that Rahul had claimed he dropped Sheena on the day she went missing in April 2012 and later picked her up from the same spot that night.

During cross-examination on Thursday by advocate Manjula Rao, representing Peter Mukerjea, Vidhie provided details of her whereabouts in 2015, the year the case came to light. She said she was in London at the time of her parents’ arrests and returned to India only briefly. “Within a week of my mother’s arrest in August 2015, I left for London. I came back in October for three days, when I was taken to the CBI office for questioning. After that, I did not return until December during my Christmas vacation, as I was not allowed to travel,” she told the court.

