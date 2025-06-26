MUMBAI: The city’s guardian minister Ashish Shelar has directed authorities to expedite plans to secure the Versova Refuse Transfer Station (RTS), a key contributor to the growing bird menace around Mumbai’s airport. The move comes amid renewed concerns over aviation safety following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month. Shelar orders swift action to curb bird menace near CSMIA

Bird strikes—caused when birds collide with aircraft pose a serious risk to flight and public safety. The transfer station near airport attract scavenging birds like crows and vultures, dramatically increasing the likelihood of such incidents.

Located just eight kilometres from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Versova RTS handles around 400 metric tonnes of garbage daily. The waste is brought in from several municipal wards of the city before being transported to landfills at Deonar or Kanjurmarg. However, the open station being a magnet for birds, raising red flags. “There has been a noticeable increase in bird activity in the area,” state the minutes of a recent inter-agency meeting.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Shelar convened officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the disaster management cell, the Maharashtra environment department, and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The focus was to urgently address the threat before it leads to a catastrophe closer home.

Among the immediate measures proposed was the construction of a full overhead shed to cover the transfer station, thereby discouraging bird activity. The tendering process for the project will be fast-tracked and completed within 15 days. In addition, a joint committee will be formed to implement mitigation measures, while researchers and start-ups will be invited to suggest innovative, sustainable solutions.

“All departments have been asked to submit both short-term and long-term action plans. A comprehensive policy will soon be framed to prevent bird strikes in and around airport zones,” an official present at the meeting said.