MUMBAI: A delegation led by Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs and Information Technology minister, departed for Paris on Saturday to secure the World Heritage status for 12 historic forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shelar-led delegation in Paris to secure UNESCO Heritage status for 12 Shivaji forts

The Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India’, urging the inclusion of 12 forts in the prestigious World Heritage Sites, said an official statement. These include 11 forts in Maharashtra in Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi Fort, and one Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Shelar is accompanied by additional chief secretary, Vikas Kharge, deputy director, directorate of archaeology and museums, Hemant Dalvi, and architect Shikha Jain. The four-member delegation will be in Paris till February 26. Sources said the delegation will conduct technical and diplomatic presentations before the UNESCO authorities, to emphasize the historical and architectural significance of these forts. Shelar hopes this will help bring global recognition to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and the state’s cultural heritage.

If these forts are granted UNESCO World Heritage recognition, it would open avenues for enhanced conservation, preservation, and development of tourism, Shelar said. “This will not only help safeguard Maharashtra’s cultural heritage but also provide a significant boost to the local economy,” said Shelar.

Shelar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for forwarding the state’s proposal to UNESCO, and Chief Minister Fadnavis for entrusting him to represent the state on the global platform.

On Shivaji Jayanti, Fadnavis had announced the formation of a task force for clearing encroachments to ensure the conservation of forts.