Shiksha union oppose outsourcing teachers, ask state to withdraw GR

Mumbai: The state government, on September 6, issued a government resolution (GR) to outsource manpower from various government and semi-government organisations in 74 different categories, including teachers in the skilled category. The teachers' unions are opposing the decision and urging the government to withdraw the GR.

As per the GR, the government has appointed nine service delivery agencies and panels to outsource the work. “The government decided to appoint D.Ed. teachers with a maximum remuneration of ₹25,000 and B.Ed. teachers with a maximum remuneration of ₹35,000, which is less, as per their skills and the workload. This is emulation of the teaching profession,” said Subhas More, executive president of Shikshak Bharati (a teacher’s union).

In the 74 categories, 65 posts will be filled in the category of highly skilled manpower. 10 in the unskilled category, 8 in the semi-skilled category, and 50 types of posts in the skilled category will be filled through the contractor.

“By including the teachers in the skilled manpower category, the posts of D.Ed. and B.Ed, along with Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers in the state, will be filled through the private contractor organisation in the coming time,” said More.

In the state education department, there has been no recruitment since 2012. While pointing out unemployed qualified candidates, More said, “Today, more than six lakh D.Ed. and B.Ed. degree holders are unemployed in the States. The Education Department often announces recruitment but does not recruit. And now the government has cheated lakhs of unemployed youth by deciding to recruit on salary.”

Shikshak Bharati will plan to agitate against this policy of the government.