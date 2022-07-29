Shinde asks MMRDA to fast-track 23 projects to tackle traffic snarls

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to fast-track 23 road infrastructure projects that would help reduce traffic congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Charing a review meeting, Shinde also asked the MMRDA to submit a detailed project report on the new road projects that could be taken up in the region.

The 23 projects include Thane Coastal Road, extension of Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane, elevated road between Anand Nagar toll naka and Saket, Kopari Patni bridge, remodelling Teen Hath Naka, Gaimukh-Thane and Gaimukh-Bhiwandi bridges, and Airoli tunnel-Katai naka road.

“Speed up the road connectivity projects, categorise them, focus on short-term and mid-term projects, and complete them as early as possible,” the chief minister said.

He further instructed the MMRDA to take up road repairs work on a war footing to provide relief to the people from potholes. The CM also directed the public works department to hand over certain road projects in Thane to the MMRDA for quick execution.

MMR comprises nine cities — Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar and Panvel.