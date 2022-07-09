Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.

“We have come to meet the prime minister on a courtesy visit and discuss other things as well. We will also have discussions with the union home minister [Amit Shah] and you will come to know when things are decided,” Shinde told reporters after reaching the capital in the evening. Later, the two leaders met Shah.

According to BJP insiders, most key portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, public works, cooperation, power, and rural development are likely to go to the BJP, while the departments that were with Sena in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will remain with the Shinde camp except one or two changes. The departments held by Sena were urban development, industries, agriculture, transport, water supply and sanitation, higher and technical education, environment, tourism, and forest among others.

On Saturday, Shinde and Fadnavis are expected to meet president Ram Nath Kovind, the prime minister, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The state cabinet expansion is likely to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, around 10 to 12 ministers will be sworn in soon after the hearing of the petitions filed against formation of the new government and disqualification of rebel MLAs and the second round will be held after monsoon session of the state legislature scheduled to be held from July 20, the BJP sources said.

Despite having 106 MLAs, the BJP decided to appoint Shinde as the chief minister forcing Fadnavis to be satisfied with the deputy chief minister position. Shinde succeeded in splitting Sena, a former BJP ally, with the help of 40 MLAs leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on June 30.

