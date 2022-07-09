Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.
“We have come to meet the prime minister on a courtesy visit and discuss other things as well. We will also have discussions with the union home minister [Amit Shah] and you will come to know when things are decided,” Shinde told reporters after reaching the capital in the evening. Later, the two leaders met Shah.
According to BJP insiders, most key portfolios such as home, finance, revenue, public works, cooperation, power, and rural development are likely to go to the BJP, while the departments that were with Sena in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will remain with the Shinde camp except one or two changes. The departments held by Sena were urban development, industries, agriculture, transport, water supply and sanitation, higher and technical education, environment, tourism, and forest among others.
On Saturday, Shinde and Fadnavis are expected to meet president Ram Nath Kovind, the prime minister, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
The state cabinet expansion is likely to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, around 10 to 12 ministers will be sworn in soon after the hearing of the petitions filed against formation of the new government and disqualification of rebel MLAs and the second round will be held after monsoon session of the state legislature scheduled to be held from July 20, the BJP sources said.
Despite having 106 MLAs, the BJP decided to appoint Shinde as the chief minister forcing Fadnavis to be satisfied with the deputy chief minister position. Shinde succeeded in splitting Sena, a former BJP ally, with the help of 40 MLAs leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on June 30.
Elgar Parishad case: Can Navlakha be allowed telephone calls from jail? HC asks prison dept
Mumbai: In order to facilitate the inmates to communicate with their families, friends, and lawyers, the Bombay high court (HC) asked the state prison authorities on Friday to clarify their stand on the telephone calling facility available for undertrials and convicts as per prison rules. The bench has asked the prison authorities to respond and state whether Navlakha can be extended the telephone calling facility and posted the hearing of the application to Tuesday.
Japanese nationals in Mumbai “shell-shocked”
Pune/Mumbai: As the news of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe assassination trickled in, Japanese nationals living in Mumbai were left distraught. Abe was addressing a public rally in Nara, Kansai region on Friday, while campaigning for his colleague in the upcoming national elections, when the attacker shot him twice from close range around 11:15am Japan time. An English teacher at the Japanese School of Mumbai, Neha Dalamal grew up in Japan and her parents still reside there.
Traffic police start process to decongest city roads, hire external agency to collect data
With an aim to decongest the city roads, the Bengaluru police on Friday began its experiment in trying to reduce traffic near Hebbal junction in the northern part of the India's IT capital. “For the first day's experience (especially) during morning peak hours, the results were positive. We will be studying the traffic pattern for another 15 days,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) for Bengaluru, BR Ravikanthe Gowda said on Friday.
Harsha murder case: Kin accuse home min of inaction, he refutes allegations
Slain Bajrang Dal member Harsha's sister Ashwini on Friday accused home minister Araga Jnanendra of ignoring her family and raising his voice when she tried to speak to him at a BJP office in Bengaluru on Thursday. The 26-year-old Harsha was fatally stabbed on the night of February 20 in Bharti Nagar locality of communally sensitive Shivamogga town.
Japanese living in Pune shocked at former PM Shinzo Abe’s assassination
Japanese nationals living in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra and India have expressed shock and dismay over the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was shot twice from close range at around 11.15 am Japan time while addressing a public rally in Nara, Kansai, as part of campaigning for his colleague. The Japanese are now returning and their number is set to increase in the next two years.
