Shinde govt again to decide on renaming cities
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the government would once again approve renaming cities and naming the Navi Mumbai international airport as the decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime was ‘illegal’ and could be challenged in the court of law.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv, and approved naming the airport after DB Patil. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was the son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and was killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Patil was a local leader who had fought for the cause of project-affected people.
Shinde said after their (Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party) letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that the MVA government was in minority, they could not hold the cabinet meeting and take decisions but they did so. “The MVA government renamed Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, which is illegal. We have decided to once again approve the proposals by holding a cabinet meeting on Saturday.”
“This is necessary because anyone can challenge it as the cabinet doesn’t have powers to take a decision when the government is in minority,” he said, adding that his government, however, had not stayed the decision.
As per rules, a decision taken at a cabinet meeting needs to be approved in the next meeting before its implementation, a senior official said. “However, the government can again bring the proposal on the grounds that the previous government did not have the authority and they want to legitimate that particular decision,” he added.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also clarified that the decision of the erstwhile government was not stayed and would be approved soon. “When a government loses majority and when the Governor asks them to prove their majority, there is a convention that they are not supposed to take a decision by holding a cabinet meeting. Thus, as a majority government we have decided to again give the names of the great personalities by legal means,” he said.
The BJP leader was responding to Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s allegations that Shinde and the BJP were hypocrites if they had stayed the renaming decisions taken by the MVA government.
“Uddhav Thackeray took a courageous decision of renaming the cities and if this government has stayed it, then they are hypocrites,” Raut said, claiming that the Shinde-BJP government is illegal and they don’t have the right to reverse any decision because the Supreme Court is yet to give its ruling on the petitions filed against the formation of this government.
15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana
A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with Sawan's elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port
The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police. This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The war against drugs will continue, director general of police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav reiterated.
CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia's plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
Graft charge: Vigilance SIT to quiz Faridkot DSP
A high-level special investigation team of the vigilance bureau will now investigate the alleged involvement of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for demanding a bribe in lieu of protecting a drug peddler on July 6. On Friday, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Patti, Gaurav Gupta granted five-day remand of Lakhvir to the vigilance bureau.
