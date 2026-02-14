Shinde harps on pod taxis to bridge last mile gaps

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Friday directed civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to formulate plans for starting pod taxi services to bridge gaps in last mile connectivity. Picture for representation

“Commuters currently depend on rickshaws or buses to travel from their homes to railway stations and metro stations, and from there to their workplaces. This creates congestion and frequent traffic jams,” Shinde told officials during a detailed review meeting on pod taxi services across MMR.

Pod taxis would help increase the use of metro services and reduce private vehicles on road, he said, and directed municipal corporations to prioritise starting the same; he also urged corporations to seek assistance from the MMRDA for implementing the project.

The meeting was held at Nandanvan on Friday and attendees included Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary to deputy CM Navin Sona, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, MMRDA Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal, Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, and other officials.

Shinde heads the urban development department and is also guardian minister for Mumbai city and Thane district. While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already finalised plans for pod taxi services in Bandra Kurla Complex, Shinde pressed for starting similar services in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander.

In Thane, the deputy chief minister’s home turf, the proposed pod taxi network will span 52 km with an estimated 63 stations, with fare being ₹30, sources privy to discussions in the meeting said.

“Legal approvals for passenger safety, financial viability assessment, and other formalities need to be completed before launching the pod taxi project on PPP basis,” a source said, requesting not to be identified.