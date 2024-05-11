 Shinde helped me deal with ED case: Waikar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Shinde helped me deal with ED case: Waikar

ByYogesh Naik
May 11, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar alleges party chief Uddhav Thackeray did not support him in ED case, praises CM Shinde for help. Opposition slams BJP tactics.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai North West Ravindra Waikar, who kicked up a row earlier this week, saying he had defected to the faction headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde for fear of jail, on Friday reiterated that Shinde had helped him in an Enforcement Directorate case while Uddhav Thackeray did not.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said he had approached Uddhav Thackeray for help after he was served a notice by the ED, but the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief did not support him despite knowing the allegations were false.

“I met Uddhavji and asked him to find a way. I suggested that if a phone call was made to the PM, this would stop. But Uddhavji told me to face it. Meanwhile, Suraj Chavan (aide of Aaditya Thackeray) was arrested and put behind bars. My party chief should have stood by me,” Waikar told reporters.

Earlier, during an interview with a newspaper on Thursday, Waikar had said that he had to change his party due to the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate. “After I was implicated in a case, I was left with only two options – either go to jail or change my party. I changed my party with a heavy heart,” he told Marathi newspaper Maharashtra Times.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Waikar said that when he shared his concerns with chief minister Eknath Shinde, he called the officers concerned and a way was found out. “The CM and I were not on good terms earlier. So, I was tensed and in depression. But it all went away after he helped me,’’ he admitted.

Opposition leaders cited Waikar’s example to slam the BJP. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Sawant said Waikar had exposed how the BJP blackmailed people. “He had no option but to change his party, which shows what level of politics the BJP has stooped to,” said Sawant.

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of NCP (SP) said, “Waikar’s interview has shown the real face of BJP. It has shown how central agencies are misused to put pressure on leaders to change parties.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “We have issued a notice to Waikar for changing his party. We are not a dharamshala.”

