Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet expansion likely after presidential polls
The presidential polls that are due for July 18 and the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court are likely to lead to the expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet being postponed for now. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also in the process of hammering out a power-sharing deal.
On Monday, the apex court ordered that Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, be informed that he should not decide on the disqualification notices issued to members of the rival faction, till the SC ruled on them.
Former minister Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde camp, indicated that the expansion may be delayed till the presidential polls are over. At present, the cabinet has just two members — chief minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis.
Kesarkar, a legislator from Sawantwadi, said while a representative from the Shinde camp would attend a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday regarding the presidential polls, Draupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would be in Mumbai the next day for her campaigning. While the expansion and swearing-in of the new ministers could be held on Friday, Saturday would see the legislators being corralled to coach them on the intricacies of voting in the elections, he said, adding a revision of the procedure would be done on Sunday.
“All MLAs will be busy in this. Who will have the time to wear good clothes and take the oath of office? They are not in such a tearing hurry,” Kesarkar told reporters on Monday.
“The state cabinet has taken office. It held its first meeting after the chief minister and deputy chief minister were sworn in. After the swearing-in, they went to Mantralaya and held their first meeting where important decisions were taken. The cabinet meets even today… The cabinet can consist of even two people. While the maximum number of ministers has been specified, the minimum number has not been laid down,” he added.
However, another legislator from the Shinde faction said there was a chance that the expansion may take place by the end of this week, perhaps on Friday or Saturday. He added that the exercise, including the power-sharing pact, was being handled entirely by Shinde and the BJP.
There are chances that the Shinde group may get to retain the departments held by Sena in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi like urban development, transport, and industries, with the heavy-duty portfolios like home, finance, rural development, water resources, and housing being ceded to larger partner BJP in return for Shinde getting the chief minister’s chair.
Fadnavis has also spoken about how the state government may seek the postponement of the monsoon session of the legislature, which is scheduled to be held from Monday, as it coincides with the date of the presidential polls.
-
856 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam
The irrigation department officials said that, for the first time this monsoon season, 856 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla dam at Monday midnight.
-
Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder
LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.
-
PMC to appoint agency to check green growth on bridges
The Pune Municipal Corporation has floated tender to appoint an agency to clear bridges of green growth. There are 15 bridges across Mutha river, 11 on Mula river and nine railway bridges, besides many flyovers in the city. According to the civic body, plant growth is mainly seen on river bridges. The civic body also plans to appoint an agency for maintenance of bridges and flyovers.
-
Man kills woman in hotel room, arrested in Pune
PUNE A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Bhor for allegedly killing a woman inside a hotel room in Pune, following an argument, police said on Monday. Shinde has been identified as a resident of Nanded City (30), Sachin Raju Shinde, working in an event management company based in Pune. The deceased was identified as Dipti Katmode (23), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Katraj, a senior police officer said.
-
64 tree- fall incidents reported in 5 days in Pune district
At least 64 tree-fall incidents were reported in Pune district between July 6 and July 10, 2022, said fire brigade officials. A series of tree fall incidents were reported in which two cars were damaged. According to fire brigade officials, two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan when large trees were uprooted and fell on them. Teams from the Pashan fire station responded to the call and cleared the trees.
