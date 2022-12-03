Shinde’s ‘mitra’ Ashar named VP of key state planning body, oppn vexed

MUMBAI: The appointment of Thane-based builder Ajay Ashar as vice president (VP) of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a state body formed on November 11 along the lines of the Center’s Niti Ayog, led to a furore in political circles on Friday, not least because he is known to be Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s friend.

MITRA was envisioned as a think tank for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on projects for various sectors.

Interestingly, in 2021, when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that Ashar, the chairman and managing director of Ashar Group, was taking decisions for the urban development department, helmed by Shinde at the time.

On Friday, the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the CM for this appointment, with the state Congress chief Nana Patole asking for his resignation.

Ashar will share the office with Rajendra Kshirsagar, an ex-Shiv Sena MLA. The order issued by the government, noted the vast experience that Ashar brings in real estate, social, civil and medical fields. Kshirsagar, who switched to the Shinde faction when MVA split up earlier this year, has experience in rural development. Sources in the government said the appointments were made by Shinde, who will head MITRA.

Ashar is believed to have played a major role in Shinde’s rebellion against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June this year. Ashar’s meteoric rise over the last few years has not escaped notice of critics.

When MVA was in power, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had questioned his role in the decisions taken within the urban development department, reminded Patole on Friday. “Devendra Fadnavis, who was leader of the opposition then, also raised similar objections. How can the Shinde-Fadnavis government appoint the same looter to such a crucial office,” asked Patole.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant called attention to Shinde’s role in reducing the premium for building construction when he was the head of the urban development department in the MVA government, as it would benefit certain builders. “Now, after the change power, the same people are being made mitra (friend) and put in charge of state’s planning. Is it right to put a builder in such a position,” he asked.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “CM Shinde seems to be obliging his builder commission.” He also questioned the silence of BJP, which was critical of Ashar in the past.

Significantly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders chose to remain silent on the matter. None of the leaders HT contacted were willing to speak on the issue.

City BJP chief Ashish Shelar’s 2001 defiance in the assembly also seemed to have lost steam – he refused to comment on the issue.

Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson for the Shinde led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said, “Ashar is a leading builder. His experience will benefit Maharashtra.”

On his new appointment, Ashar said, “We will work to achieve the Prime Minister’s goal to build a five trillion economy and see how Maharashtra can play a substantial role in achieving the same. We have to plan to develop sectors such as agriculture, industry and economy.”

He shrugged off Congress’s censure, saying, “It’s part of politics. We are not concerned with it. We are here for development.”

The Ashar Group was set up in 2001

In over two decades it claims to have delivered four million square feet of real estate spaces across various verticals -- residential, commercial, educational, IT parks and infrastructure developments.

It is presently developing 7.5 million square feet across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Bandra, Ghatkopar, Thane, Mulund and Nasik. Adding to its rich portfolio is a township project in Dombivli, a super-luxurious bungalow scheme at Lonavala and a few other projects in Pali Hill and Khardi.