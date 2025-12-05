MUMBAI: The recent Bombay high court (HC) verdict which allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to extend monetary support to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, 86, who was admitted with severe sepsis (an infection in the body) to Lilavati Hospital, in Bandra, on October 7, and where he remained till November 7, has provided solace to his family. Shirdi locals, Bollywood open their hearts and purses for Dalvi

Over one month, the family incurred expenses of over ₹15 lakh towards Dalvi’s hospitalisation, with an additional amount spent on routine medication. However, before the Trust made an appeal to the court, the family had reached out to fans and colleagues in the Hindi film industry for financial support. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Johnny Lever, Tabu and singer Himesh Reshammiya, among others pooled in funds to aid his treatment, said Dalvi’s wife 82-year-old Suhas. Residents from Shirdi also pitched in with funds.

Although Dalvi is on the path of gradual recovery at home, his hospitalisation required substantial financial aid. “He was in the hospital for a month. We are doing everything possible to help him recover. He never suffered any major illness before and has in fact always led an active and disciplined life. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued shooting and visiting sets regularly. We however stopped him after the pandemic for his own safety,” said Suhas.

Expressing gratitude to the support from the local community in Shirdi she said, “I was very surprised when Shirdi residents stepped up and collected funds for his treatment; they visited our home to hand over the kitty last week. Apart from the financial help, the all-around good wishes have also given us strength to face this situation.”

Jitendra Shelke, secretary of the Green and Clean Shirdi Foundation, a private body entrusted to maintain cleanliness and the green cover in Shirdi, said as soon as word about Dalvi’s fragile health reached them, they wasted no time in collecting funds to help the family. “We had saved ₹3.5 lakh from the Ram Navami Utsav held on April 6. We appealed to locales through social media for additional help, and within an hour collected over ₹3 lakh. We handed over the cumulative amount to the family,” said Shelke. “We see the image of Sai Baba in Dalvi. His illness stirred our emotional pool; every one helped.”

He added that after the new municipal council is formed, residents plan to name a road opposite the Sai Baba temple after Dalvi.