Shiv sainiks attacked vehicle, says BJP leader Kamboj
Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Sena workers near Matoshree, the family residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.
Kamboj was returning from a wedding in Bandra Kurla Complex with BJP leader Prasad Lad in the latter’s car. At Kala Nagar, Kamboj got off and went to sit in his own vehicle, Lad told mediapersons. It was at this juncture that sainiks, who had gathered outside Thackeray’s residence, attacked Kamboj’s vehicle before it sped away.
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut alleged that it was the BJP’s attempt to disrupt the law and order situation at a sensitive time.
“Mohit Kamboj got down from one car and got into another one at Kala Nagar. It was an unnecessary move to disrupt the law and order situation. Despite knowing the roads at Kala Nagar are shut for traffic, he came here. Upon seeing him, Shiv Sainiks tried to stop his car,” Raut told HT.
Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “The attack on Mohit Kumbhoj is an act of cowardice committed out of arrogance. This is the culture of suppressing dissenting voices. Our movement against the corrupt MVA government will not stop. We need to see if the police will take any action.”
-
K’taka contractor death case: Police probe forgery charges against letter approving works
Ten days after contractor Santhosh Patil's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, Bengaluru police have started an investigation into a letter claiming that the department of rural development and panchayati raj had granted sanction for 108 works, including that undertaken by the 37-year-old contractor. The document labelled with the letterhead of former president of Belagavi Zilla panchayat, Asha Aihole, had started circulating on the social media platforms after the contractor's death.
-
Step towards normalcy: Harmony at first Friday prayers after clashes, demolition in Jahangirpuri
Friday prayers in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri went off peacefully, as residents of the violence-torn area tried to piece back their lives, two days after an “anti-encroachment demolition” by the civic bodies left several without work. For 40 years, 62-year-old Sudhir Singh has received his childhood friend Suleiman Khan from the gate of the Jahangirpuri Jama Masjid, in front of which clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last Saturday.
-
Ludhiana MC turns to IT-enabled solutions for solid waste management
At a time when the municipal corporation is facing flak over its failure in managing the solid waste, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday evening conducted a meeting with the newly-appointed consultant company for hiring a solid waste contractor in the city at Zone D office. The MC has been struggling with solid waste management after the A2Z company terminated its contract with the civic body in the month of February last year.
-
Modinagar bus accident: 3 RTO officials suspended for negligence
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended two additional regional transport officers and one regional inspector over the death of a 10-year-old student of Dayawati Modi Public School in Ghaziabad's Modinagar. Ghaziabad district's assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Satish Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (administration) Vishwajeet Pratap Singh and regional inspector Prem Kumar Singh were suspended for negligence, said the order issued by principal secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, transport department, Uttar Pradesh.
-
ED told to robe Jahangirpuri violence suspect’s property sources
Noting remittances from abroad, the Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate asking them to launch a money laundering probe into the sources of properties of Ansar Sheikh, the main accused in the communal clash following a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri last week. An scrap dealer, Ansar, lives with his family in Jahangirpuri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics