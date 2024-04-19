 Shiv Sainiks walk out of Mahayuti rally over missing Balasaheb photo | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Shiv Sainiks walk out of Mahayuti rally over missing Balasaheb photo

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Shiv Sena workers walk out of Mahayuti rally for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha in Mumbai as founder Bal Thackeray's photo was missing from the dais.

Mumbai: Around 125 Shiv Sena workers belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction protested and walked out of a Mahayuti rally for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha at Bhandup on Thursday evening as there was no photo of party founder Bal Thackeray on the dais.

The Mahayuti rally was held for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha at Bhandup on Thursday evening. (HT FILE)
The Mahayuti rally was held for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha at Bhandup on Thursday evening. (HT FILE)

Kotecha is contesting from Mumbai North East, which extends from Mulund to Anushakti Nagar. He’s up against Sanjay Dina Patil from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, among others.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kotecha said, “There was a delay on our organisers’ part to get a picture of Balasaheb. It was brought later. Hence, Shiv Sena workers were unhappy. But I started my speech after paying homage to Balasaheb.”

Sources said the dozens of chairs left empty by the Sainiks were filled up by others later.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Shiv Sainiks walk out of Mahayuti rally over missing Balasaheb photo
