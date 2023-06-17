Uddhav flays Congress govt move to drop chapter on Savarkar in Karnataka

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for removing a chapter on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar from the textbooks of state board. The reaction came hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought party president Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the issue. Mumbai, May 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Matoshree Residence, Bandra, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

On Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet decided to drop a chapter on Savarkar from the textbooks, describing the move as an effort to rectify the “distortion of history” and “saffronisation of the syllabus” by the previous BJP regime.

Reacting to the decision, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dared Thackeray to speak on the matter.

“The MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) is talking about the Karnataka pattern. I want to ask Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray if he agrees with this (removing Savarkar chapter from the textbooks) Karnataka pattern. What is Thackeray’s opinion on this insult to Savarkar? Does he endorse the scrapping of the anti-religious conversion legislation too?” the BJP leader asked.

Manisha Kayande, spokesperson for Thackeray faction, said though his party is in alliance with the Congress they have not given up their ideology.

“For us, Swantraveer Savarkar is an idol. Party president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier made it clear that he would not tolerate insults to Savarkar. I condemn the decision of the Karnataka government. They can remove a chapter from the textbooks but cannot remove Savarkar from the hearts of people,” Kayande said.

Kayande was referring to Thackeray’s comments at a rally a few months ago when he took objection to the criticism of Savarkar by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) has its own ideology, the Congress too has its own ideology, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The Congress has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) on a common minimum programme and to oppose the BJP. The people of Karnataka have voted for the Congress and its ideology. Instead of talking about removal of Savarkar chapter from the textbooks there should be a discussion on the Centre’s decision to drop a chapter on evolution from NCERT textbooks.”