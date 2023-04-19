Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CM’s close aide forces BMC to buy gravel from one contractor: Aaditya

CM’s close aide forces BMC to buy gravel from one contractor: Aaditya

ByYogesh Naik, Mumbai
Apr 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST

However, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar said he does not take Thackeray very seriously. "Aaditya Thackeray always makes allegations. I think he knows a lot about the contractors and hence, always speaks about them. Why does not he admit that Mumbai became the most polluted city because of him? The air quality is very bad."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that a person from the chief minister’s close circle is pressuring the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to procure gravel from one contractor and this has pushed the material’s price in the city.

“It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge works across Mumbai are virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over two weeks. Informally there has been talk that someone from the CM- Corrupt Man’s close circles has pressured all suppliers to supply through one company only, which is why now the cost has gone up more than 50%, which will lead to an escalation in road/ bridge costs. Crucial works like Delisle Road Bridge and other road works taken up by BMC won’t even be complete by the 31st May deadline (sic),” Thackeray tweeted on Tuesday.

He added, “As the corrupt administration and government enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed. Need the BMC to clarify on new road work timelines.”

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal refused to comment on the allegations.

However, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar said he does not take Thackeray very seriously. “Aaditya Thackeray always makes allegations. I think he knows a lot about the contractors and hence, always speaks about them. Why does not he admit that Mumbai became the most polluted city because of him? The air quality is very bad.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, had been ruling the BMC for 25 years. Since March 2022, it has been under administrator’s rule after the five-year tenure of the elected representatives ended. The civic elections are yet to be announced.

The ruling alliance – the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde – blames the Thackerays for the state of infrastructure in Mumbai.

