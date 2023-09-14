Shiv Sena questions stoppage of breakfast in NMMC schools

Navi Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has questioned the stoppage of breakfast to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) students after the Bombay high court directed the civic body to not supply chikki for breakfast at civic schools. NMMC should conduct a detailed inquiry on the reasons for the insistence of proposals over the years to stick to chikki, Patkar said, adding, “How did just one contractor repeatedly get the contract worth crores of rupees every time? If suitable action is not taken, I shall approach the high court, file a criminal writ petition, and also go to ACB. I am meeting the chief minister as well to get him to order an inquiry.” (HT PHOTO)

“One fails to understand that while the chikki has been stopped for the students, why more than 40,000 students are being denied alternative nutritious food for breakfast with only mid-day meals being served? Why is it a case of either Chikki or nothing for the poor students?” Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai Sampark Pramukh and former corporator Kishore Patkar said.

NMMC should conduct a detailed inquiry on the reasons for the insistence of proposals over the years to stick to chikki, Patkar said, adding, “How did just one contractor repeatedly get the contract worth crores of rupees every time? If suitable action is not taken, I shall approach the high court, file a criminal writ petition, and also go to ACB. I am meeting the chief minister as well to get him to order an inquiry.”

He also warned to approach the Enforcement Directorate in the matter and sought detailed information from the civic body. The information sought includes details of the tenders over the years, names of the companies that took part in the tender process and list of their partners, and directors, names of the education committee members when the chikki supply scheme was implemented, details of all the committees that approved the scheme, among others.

“I just want a nutritious breakfast for the students at the earliest. The sooner I get the information sought from NMMC, the sooner I will be able to take legal action,” Patkar said.

Supporting the demand, MLA Manda Mhatre said that every student deserves to get nutritious food. “I went to school 50 years ago, and then also we used to get milk and biscuits in school. NMMC is a rich civic body. It is wrong that breakfast has been stopped for poor children. If Patkar has proof of any wrongdoing in the chikki tenders, he should submit it to the commissioner, and there should definitely be a thorough inquiry on it.”

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar was not available for comment.