Shiv Sena reiterates opposition to stalled Nanar refinery project

Mumbai: A day Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, said that the Maharashtra government is having a rethink on the proposed oil refinery project at Nanar, the Shiv Sena reiterated its opposition, with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray saying that it will not be developed at Nanar.

Pradhan had on Sunday said, “The Nanar oil refinery project in Konkan has the potential to contribute crores of rupees and employment to Maharashtra’s economy. Though the project has been stalled for the last few years due to Opposition, now that the Maharashtra government seems to be changing its mind, there is hope for the revival of the Nanar project.”

Sena has been opposing the mega oil refinery project, Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, in the Konkan district of Ratnagiri citing that the traditional sources of livelihood of the locals, including fishing, mango farming, etc will be impacted. Environmental degradation is also the reason cited by opposing locals.

State environment and tourism minister Thackeray told reporters at the Chipi Airport in Ratnagiri, “It was decided that Nanar project would be relocated, but wherever it goes it would be done after discussions and consent the locals...we have to see how justice can be given to the locals.”

Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut said that the statement by the union minister was to create confusion among the locals. “Such a statement is an effort to create confusion among the locals, which may lead to a law and order situation.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “As far as I remember, Dharmendra Pradhan does is no longer the petroleum and natural gas minister. He is the education minister and should speak more on education.”

The state government has decided to relocate the mega refinery to Ratnagiri or Raigad. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had identified a site for the refinery at Barsu Govar Solgaon Industrial estate in Rajapur taluk of Ratnagiri.