Shiv Sena will fight injustice: CM Thackeray tells legislators

Mumbai: In response to the Enforcement Directorate’s action against his brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday told party legislators that the party would fight injustice meted out by the Centre. Thackeray, who hosted a dinner for Sena legislators and ministers at the CM residence Varsha, also discussed development work in the constituencies.

The dinner invitations were sent through party whip Sunil Prabhu on Monday, a day before Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 11 properties of Rashmi Thackeray’s brother.

“Uddhav ji did not give any speech but he went around speaking to legislators about their issues. One common thread that came out through interactions with some legislators was that the party must continue taking work done by the government to the people and that Sena would fight against any injustice,” a legislator said requesting anonymity.

Earlier in the day, the state cabinet meeting saw a discussion on action against leaders of the ruling coalition and a need for strong retaliation.

The legislators also said that Uddhav and Rashmi, who was also present, seemed calm and cheerful. “We were surprised that given what was happening in her family, Rashmi Thackeray was at the dinner. She interacted with legislators. They both were cheerful and composed,” said another legislator.

A Sena minister said that the dinner is customary when the state legislature is in session, but it was not held for past some session due to Covid-19 and CM’s surgery. “Action by central agencies was not on the agenda. It was an informal dinner with party legislators and ministers. He sought information on development work,” the minister said.

Legislators, who attended the dinner, said Thackeray informally spoke to them about issues in their constituencies and the way forward. Some legislators from rural parts sought more development funds and raised the issue that NCP was getting more funds than Shiv Sena legislators.