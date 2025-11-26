NAVI MUMBAI: Nearly a month after a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the railway tracks in Panvel in the early hours of October 20, a video recovered from his phone has revealed that he had died by suicide, unable to bear workplace harassment and pressure at a stationery shop in Kharghar. Shopkeeper arrested for abetting 17-year-old employee’s suicide

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy left the stationery shop after the shopkeeper allegedly fired him on October 19 night. Around 1:40 am, he was walking along the railway tracks between Kharghar and Belapur when he was struck by a local train. After some passerby found him injured and alerted the police, he was rushed to Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where he was declared dead. Following this, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed.

“A month later, when the boy’s father got his broken phone repaired in Rajasthan, he found a video that the boy recorded minutes before his death. In the video, he spoke about emotional strain, unpaid wages and harassment by his employer,” said a police officer, adding that the boy had been working in the shop for six months before his death.

Subsequently, the father approached the police and presented the evidence that revealed that the minor had been under severe stress due to unpaid wages and alleged mistreatment at his workplace, pushing him to die by suicide. The Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) then converted the ADR into an FIR and arrested the shop owner under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

“We will examine the working conditions, treatment meted out to the boy, and the events that may have driven him to take the extreme step,” said a senior GRP officer, highlighting that the shopkeeper had illegally employed a minor.