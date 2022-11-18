Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shortage of essential medicines in Navi Mumbai

Shortage of essential medicines in Navi Mumbai

Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:17 PM IST

The shortage in civic hospitals has led to patients being forced to purchase medicines from private sources.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) runs civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Belapur and also several UHPs in the city where it provides virtually free medical service and medicines. (HT PHOTO)
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy

Navi Mumbai: The civic hospitals in the city are now facing a shortage of essential medicines due to the delay in getting the requisite sanction from the government for the purchases, said sources.

Lamented Krishna Mhatre, 42, a civic hospital patient, “We go to the civic hospitals as we cannot afford the private doctors and the medicines they prescribe. Now, my family is forced to get several medicines from outside pharmacies and spend a lot of money on them. I am a construction labourer who cannot afford such costs.”

Nizam Shaikh, a social worker, said, “While the civic body has spent crores of rupees on the construction of the hospitals, the residents are unable to benefit from them due to various reasons. Apart from the NMMC hospital in Vashi, the other hospitals are not yet fully functional. There is also a staff shortage at all the hospitals.”

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) runs civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Belapur and also several UHPs in the city where it provides virtually free medical service and medicines.

The civic body has started making some temporary purchases to stabilise the situation.

Dr Pramod Patil, NMMC medical officer of health said, “The medicine procurement process for the civic hospitals has been delayed due to some reasons. This has resulted in a shortage of medicines in the hospitals. We have made some temporary arrangements to improve the situation by purchasing stocks.”

