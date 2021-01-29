IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Shut colleges brought down narcotics cases in Navi Mumbai’
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
mumbai news

‘Shut colleges brought down narcotics cases in Navi Mumbai’

With the closure of schools and colleges during the lockdown, the narcotic cases in Navi Mumbai have gone down in 2020
READ FULL STORY
By Anamika Gharat, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:02 PM IST

With the closure of schools and colleges during the lockdown, the narcotic cases in Navi Mumbai have gone down in 2020.

Navi Mumbai being an educational hub, most dealings were conducted by youngsters across the campuses in the city. About 99 per cent of the drug movement was stopped during the lockdown due to closure of campuses, claimed the police.

However, dealers used web portals and courier services for sale of drugs ordered online in the form of home appliances or groceries, making it difficult to trace.

While 153 cases were registered in 2019, a mere 61 were registered in 2020, out of which 35 were registered before March and the remaining 26 from March to December, according to the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC).

The Navi Mumbai ANC also claimed that the sale of cocaine, heroin and hashish has reduced during the lockdown while consumption of synthetic drugs like LSD, MD, brown sugar and ketamine increased.

Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said, “We initiated a special drive against narcotics in 2019 and registered 153 cases and seized drugs worth 2.80Cr. The drive continued in the early 2020 wherein we registered 35 cases in the first three months. However, during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted. In the last two to three months, their movement has again increased after normalcy was beginning to set in. We registered 26 offences in this period.”

In 2016, the ANC registered 77 cases in which 142 were arrested. In 2017, the cases were decreased to 54 cases in which 74 accused were arrested. In 2018, 44 cases were registered and 80 arrested.

The ANC police inspector Ravindra Budhwant said, “Due to the lockdown, peddlers and consumers were locked in the house. Thus, trafficking was less. Most of the dealing in Navi Mumbai is at the campuses of educational institutions, especially the higher education. Last year, 99 per cent of the dealings in campuses were stopped. However, most shifted online. We got a tip off that their network was activated after June wherein they used mobile applications and online portals. The consumers would order through courier services disguising them as home appliances or groceries.”

Budhwant added that the police would work with the cyber cell to know how much of the business was shifted online.

Synthetic drugs on the rise

A number of synthetic drugs on the market including Ecstasy, LSD and methamphetamine are said to be more effective than the natural ones, and thus more in demand. In most of the consumption cases, police have found the involvement of youngsters more even during the lockdown period.

Earlier they used to deal with marijuana, Mephedrone (MD) and hashish (charas), but now they are increasing their network with other drugs. Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) paper, heroin, most of the synthetic drugs, which use more chemicals than natural ingredients, are riskier than normal drugs, said an officer.

Budhwant said, “These drugs are marketed as being good for concentration or being a herbal product. Most of these messages are made viral through social media. When the schools and colleges were operational, we communicated with the students every month. However, now our spread is limited.”

Young dealers on the radar

Apart from the poor drug addicts and dealers, other main dealers are youngsters, especially students. An officer from ANC said, “We believe these student peddlers belong to a chain of illegal supply of drugs that are brought from outside the district and sold to students by local suppliers, which eventually reach the campuses here. These students act as a link between drug suppliers and campuses. We don’t like to arrest students but if they don’t mend their ways, it leaves us with no choice.”

The ANC have asked the volunteer teachers of schools and colleges to keep sending awareness messages on the students’ social media groups. The Navi Mumbai police twitter handle has also posted several awareness messages. The messages include identifying the drug and behaviour of people who are consuming it and also how to approach police if anyone found such activities in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

BJP leader accuses party, Shiv Sena of seat-fixing with Congress in 2019

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar insisted it was done in exchange for local Congress leaders’ help to ensure BJP candidate Abhimanyu Pawar’s victory from Ausa
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan station road, which is congested throughout the day, will undergo a transformation under SATIS in the next three years. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The Kalyan station road, which is congested throughout the day, will undergo a transformation under SATIS in the next three years. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan station premises to get a new look in 3 years under SATIS

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:08 PM IST
If all goes as per plans for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Kalyan station premises will wear a decongested look with better traffic management, parking facilities and flyovers in the next three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
mumbai news

‘Shut colleges brought down narcotics cases in Navi Mumbai’

By Anamika Gharat, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:02 PM IST
With the closure of schools and colleges during the lockdown, the narcotic cases in Navi Mumbai have gone down in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
india news

Mumbai locals: List of restrictions one must know before boarding train from Feb

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:49 PM IST
From February 1, the services will be open for all, but it won't be the same as it was before March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Till now only essential services staff, women, and some other categories were allowed to use the local train service to prevent crowding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
mumbai news

Court fails to see plight of Marathis: Sena on border dispute with Karnataka

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Saamana further slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi over his demand that Mumbai be made a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till 28 February

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The guidelines to operationalise ‘Mission Begin Again’ for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till February 28 for containment of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai records season’s lowest temperature at 14.8°C; AQI worsens to poor

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
This was 2.7°C below normal and the lowest the mercury has dropped this season, surpassing the earlier minimum of 15°C recorded on December 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
recovered gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
recovered gold worth 35 lakh, 1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
mumbai news

3 arrested from Lucknow for 2-crore heist at Mira Road jeweller showroom

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police along with special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three accused — Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar — from Lucknow, UP in connection with the January 7 jewellery heist at S Kumar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Shanti Nagar in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra home minister warns of action over post against BJP MP Raksha Khadse

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Taking note of a screenshot of derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Raksha Khadse which was shared online, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has warned of stern action by the cyber cell
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra social outfits demand investigation into Delhi violence, support farmers’ protest

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Social outfits in Maharashtra, which have been supporting the farmers’ protest against new farm laws, have condemned the January 26 Delhi violence but reiterated their support to the agitating farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
mumbai news

MVA parties slam Karnataka DyCM for demanding Mumbai as Union Territory

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Following Laxman Savadi’s comment, the Congress calls it plot by the Narendra Modi government to weaken Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Uddhav Thackeray turns aggressive to corner BJP

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has become aggressive on the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over the past two days, leading to political bickering, with claims and counter-claims between the two states
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil kicks off statewide tour from Gadchiroli

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil kicked off his statewide tour — “NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra” on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay HC said it had an obligation to grant relief to the heirs of the victim. (HT Photo)
The Bombay HC said it had an obligation to grant relief to the heirs of the victim. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombay HC orders Maharashtra government to compensate Covid-19 victim’s heirs

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to pay compensation of 5 lakh to the legal heirs of 82-year-old Malati Nehete, a Covid-19 patient who had gone missing from the Covid ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Jalgaon on June 2, 2020, and was found dead in one of the five toilets attached to the ward eight days later
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP