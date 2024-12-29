Shyam’s body of work is testament to a life well lived: Naseer

Veteran actor and activist Shabana Azmi was overcome with emotion as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her “mentor, guru, philosopher and friend” at a special gathering honouring filmmaker Shyam Benegal, at the Y B Chavan Auditorium, on Saturday. Benegal, who passed away on December 23, 2024, just 10 days after celebrating his 90th birthday, leaves behind a legacy that touched everyone who worked with him. Azmi, who first met him in 1973, described the profound impact he had on her life and career. Mumbai, India – Dec 28, 2024: Memorial to celebrate the life of Shyam Benegal’ an event in remembrance to the legendary Artist was held at Y.B Chavan hall, Nira Benegal Wife of Shyam Benegal, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta and many other personalities was also present on the occasion, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Dec 28, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Speaking of their bond, Azmi said, “He was my guiding light. I looked up to him for advice before taking on several projects, yet he never imposed himself. He respected my independence.”

Azmi fondly remembered her first meeting with Benegal at the ASP (Advertising, Sales, and Promotion) agency, where he was creative director. “I was struck by his warm, radiant smile – that smile never changed. I saw it when I met him on his 90th birthday; it was as genuine and comforting as ever.”

She also shared a delightful anecdote about his temperament. “Shyam was most patient and composed. I remember only once where he got truly upset with an assistant who made a mistake. The harshest word he could muster was ‘Donkey!’”

Azmi went on to recount her experience working on ‘Mandi’, which involved over 40 actors living and shooting together for 40 days. “Despite this, there was never any friction on set. Shyam had instructed his assistant directors to give extra care to those playing smaller roles, ensuring no one felt overlooked or unimportant. He was defined by that kind of thoughtfulness.”

One of the most challenging roles of Azmi’s career was playing Rukmini Bai, the brothel madam in ‘Mandi’, a role she initially hesitated to accept. “I felt I was too young to portray such a character. To prepare, I visited Pila House with qawwal Aziz Nazaan and my college friend Farooque Sheikh. Though I never dared to ask how they had access to that world, it opened my eyes. I saw young women running brothels, dressed like Bollywood heroines of the time, and that convinced me I could do it. Later, I visited G B Road, Delhi, and found inspiration for Rukmini Bai in the women there—their exaggerated courtesies and put-on nazaqat. Shyam accompanied me to Hira Bazaar in Hyderabad, where I encountered a young, shy woman who was asked to dance to the song ‘Dil Mein Tujhe Bithake’ from my film ‘Fakira’. She broke into a raunchy dance. Then, there was this man sitting on his haunches in shorts, disconnected from the chaos around him. Shyam turned him into the unforgettable character Tungrus, which Naseeruddin Shah brought to life so brilliantly in the film.”

Naseeruddin Shah, another frequent collaborator of Benegal’s, also spoke with deep admiration for the legendary filmmaker. Quoting Khalil Gibran, Shah reflected on the inevitability of death, saying, “What matters is how we live the life we’re given. Shyam mastered this art better than most. His body of work is a testament to a life well lived.” Shah added with a smile, “I’m sure Shyam is already up there planning his next big film, giving Vanraj Bhatia directions on the music while Satyadev Dubey complicates it with his notoriously difficult shuddh Hindi dialogues.”

Adman Prahlad Kakar, who worked closely with Benegal during his advertising years, reminisced about being a Slave No. 3 in his team. “When you worked with Shyam, you did everything—from fetching chai to cleaning toilets if needed. But the experience was invaluable. You learned so much, and you grew as a person.”

The evening was made even more special with the launch of a commemorative book titled ‘Maestro’ by actor and writer Atul Tiwari. The book celebrates Benegal’s life and legacy. Speaking about the man he called the “last gentleman of the film industry,” Tiwari said, “Shyam Benegal was a rare gem. He upheld integrity, humility, and creativity in an industry that often lacks all three.”

The event brought together a galaxy of stars including Govind Nihalani, Shama Zaidi, Aruna Raje, Divya Dutta, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Urmila Matondkar, among others. Each one had their own cherished memories of the maestro.