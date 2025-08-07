Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

SI held for asking bribe; constable flees with bribe amount

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:10 am IST

Police sub-inspector Jayshree Londe of V B Nagar police station, who was inquiring into a case, demanded ₹1 lakh as a bribe from the complainant for a favourable outcome

MUMBAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is on the lookout for a constable who fled with a bribe of 25,000 while the female police sub-inspector who allegedly demanded the bribe has been arrested.

SI held for asking bribe; constable flees with bribe amount
SI held for asking bribe; constable flees with bribe amount

The genesis of the bribe was in an FIR registered against the complainant and his friend at V B Nagar police station. Police sub-inspector Jayshree Londe of V B Nagar police station, who was inquiring into the case, demanded 1 lakh as a bribe from the duo for a favourable outcome. The amount was later renegotiated and brought down to 50,000. The complainant paid the first instalment of 15,000.

From August 4 onwards, Londe began demanding the remaining 35,000, which was once more renegotiated to 25000. Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which recorded and verified Londe’s bribe demand.

“A constable working under Londe by name Jayprakash Mali accompanied the complainant’s relative to his house to get the bribe for the sub-inspector,” said a police officer. “He took it but suspected that something was amiss and fled with the cash.”

An ACB official said that after registering an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jayshree Londe, she was arrested.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / SI held for asking bribe; constable flees with bribe amount
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On