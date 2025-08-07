MUMBAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is on the lookout for a constable who fled with a bribe of ₹25,000 while the female police sub-inspector who allegedly demanded the bribe has been arrested. SI held for asking bribe; constable flees with bribe amount

The genesis of the bribe was in an FIR registered against the complainant and his friend at V B Nagar police station. Police sub-inspector Jayshree Londe of V B Nagar police station, who was inquiring into the case, demanded ₹1 lakh as a bribe from the duo for a favourable outcome. The amount was later renegotiated and brought down to ₹50,000. The complainant paid the first instalment of ₹15,000.

From August 4 onwards, Londe began demanding the remaining ₹35,000, which was once more renegotiated to ₹25000. Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which recorded and verified Londe’s bribe demand.

“A constable working under Londe by name Jayprakash Mali accompanied the complainant’s relative to his house to get the bribe for the sub-inspector,” said a police officer. “He took it but suspected that something was amiss and fled with the cash.”

An ACB official said that after registering an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jayshree Londe, she was arrested.