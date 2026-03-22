Siddhivinayak staff siphoned off ₹10,000 daily in donation box racket; more arrests likely

MUMBAI: In a major breach of trust at one of Mumbai’s most revered temples, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust has uncovered an alleged racket involving its own staff siphoning off donation money over months. One employee has been arrested, with police indicating that more arrests are likely by Saturday night. Mumbai, India - November 23, 2021: Hindu devotees offer their prayers and seek blessings of Lord Ganpati on the occasion of 'Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi', at Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

According to the Dadar police, the theft came to light after temple authorities reviewed CCTV footage on Friday morning. The footage allegedly showed staffers extracting cash from donation boxes kept in the priests’ room—sometimes even turning the boxes upside down to access the money.

“We have arrested Rajendra Pendurkar, a resident of a building near Dainik Saamana Press on New Prabhadevi Road. He had been working with the temple since 2009,” said a police officer.

Officials said Pendurkar’s movements appeared suspicious during routine CCTV checks around 7 am, prompting a closer review. “It was found that he was near the aarti donation box in the priests’ room and stealing money. Prima facie, he is suspected to have stolen over ₹10,000,” the officer said.

During questioning, Pendurkar allegedly admitted to stealing cash repeatedly over the past few days. However, investigators now believe the theft was part of a larger, organised operation. “It appears to be a racket. The accused and others were stealing around ₹10,000 in a day for the past two to three months,” the officer said.

Police said the accused would remove cash using their fingers when the temple was closed or when the donation boxes were being shifted, and at times tilt the boxes to retrieve money.

The trust suspects the involvement of several employees. “More than five to six staffers are involved and they have done it several times. Apart from the police case, strict action such as suspension will be taken. All of them are permanent employees,” said temple trust chairman Sada Sarvankar.

The complaint was filed by executive officer Veena Patil. Police have registered a case under Section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in employer’s possession) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Pendurkar has been remanded to police custody till Tuesday. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage from the past few days and expect to make further arrests in the case by Saturday night.