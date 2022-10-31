Simmering discontent among Shinde party; MLAs gives Maha government anxious moments

Mumbai: The recent war of words between two MLAs from the ruling combine which embarrassed the four-month-old Shinde-Fadnavis government and gave the Opposition fodder for criticism was not a one-off incident. The discontent among MLAs in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been surfacing on and off ever since the government assumed power on June 30, and is expected to spiral as the likely second expansion of the state cabinet nears.

The players in the recent fracas were Bachchu Kadu, head of the two-legislator Prahar Janashakti Party, and BJP-supported independent MLA Ravi Rana. Rana accused Kadu of taking ₹50 crore for switching loyalties to the Shinde camp, a statement that incensed the former junior minister in the Thackeray government. Kadu then issued an ultimatum to Rana to prove his allegations or warned that he would take a ‘drastic step’. The high-voltage drama forced CM Shinde to intervene by inviting both of them to his official residence to attempt a truce.

Shinde, while speaking to the reporters informally on Sunday said, “The issue between Rana and Kadu will be resolved by tomorrow. It is wrong to say that the rebel candidates were paid in crores. Nobody was bribed, they came with me because all of us were facing the same predicament. We were not getting funds and were worried about our future in the next election. Even funds for my department were diverted.”

However, the Shinde-Fadnavis government, especially the Shinde camp, has been witnessing brewing trouble within the faction, as almost each one of the defecting MLAs is hungry for a slice of the power pie. A leader from the Shinde camp told HT that it was “an unending story”. “As the dates of the next cabinet expansion approach, the disgruntlement within the ruling party bursts out into the open,” he said. “There are hordes of aspirants and limited available cabinet berths and posts in statutory boards and corporations. The Supreme Court has stayed nominations to the legislative council from the governor’s quota, making it difficult to take a call on it. Shinde is walking a tightrope to keep the flock together.”

A BJP leader admitted that the party feared some Shinde camp MLAs could go back to the Sena led by Thackeray. “Some of the 39 rebel MLAs have said this openly to even Shinde on several occasions in the last four months. The rising dismay about the MLAs in their own constituencies, leading to a question mark on their prospects in the next assembly polls, has also fuelled the sense of uncertainty among them. To pacify them, Shinde and Fadnavis keep assuring them that they will be included in the cabinet or appointed to statutory boards but even they know that this will be a Herculean task given the number of aspirants,” he said.

Before Kadu, many other Shinde camp MLAs had vented their unhappiness about not getting a chunk of the power pie. Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and FDA minister Sanjay Rathod had fought with their leadership for inclusion in the cabinet hours ahead of the first expansion on August 9. Another Thane MLA, Pratap Sarnaik, reportedly had differences with CM Shinde over the potential swapping of his constituency with the BJP in the next assembly election. Aurangabad MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who was reportedly promised a cabinet berth, is upset about not being inducted in the cabinet during the first expansion. Given this this backdrop, the Shinde camp is expected to face more tremors from within.

Shinde camp leader and water supply minister Gulabrao Patil, however, dismissed the reports of discontent. “It is not true that our MLAs are upset,” he said. “There could be a few complaints but that has not lead to any major problem. Our leaders are resolving all issues amicably.”

