Singer-social media influencer booked on wife’s complaint

MUMBAI: Social media influencer and Bollywood singer Danish Mirza alias Alfaaz has been booked for harassment and sexual assault based on a complaint filed by her wife. HT Image

The Oshiwara police said that Alfaaz’s wife has alleged that she was being harassed by him and his family from March 17, 2018 to December 21, 2022. She approached the police on March 17, after which an FIR was lodged.

As per the woman’s statement to the police, the couple were staying in the Takshashila building in Adarsh Nagar of Andheri West, where the incident took place.

According to the FIR, the singer has been booked under sections 376 (2) (n) (rape committed over a period of time on the same person), 377 (unnatural sex), 498(A) (harassment of a married woman) and 406 (breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are trying to trace Alfaaz as his mobile phone is switched off. We will record the singer’s statement and inquire into the allegations before taking any further legal action,” a police officer said.

Alfaaz, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has over 21 lakh followers on Instagram. He became a popular face after his playback singing for the movie ‘The Journey of Karma’ starring Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. The latest release of Alfaaz’s music video, EX, co-featuring Daisy Shah was showcased on YouTube. Barsaat, one of his songs, has also become popular.